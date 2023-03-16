CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses disordered eating and body image issues.

Gwyneth Paltrow is under fire from health professionals after hopping on a “wellness” podcast and promoting everything but.

On the Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow promoted a 24-hour routine of bone broth, coffee, fasting and vegetables. Professionals are concerned that this is nothing but disordered eating due to the lack of vitamins and nutrients from proper food.

She also promoted IV drips to fill your body with vitamins (I wonder why she needs those) and admitted to using “ozone therapy rectally”, among other things.

Here are the videos below:

And now here is a little round-up of some professionals and other content creators slamming this so-called “wellness” advice:

“This is not wellness, this is disordered eating,” said Luke Hanna, personal trainer and nutritionist.

“For the vast majority of people, this is not going to be healthy physically or psychologically.

“Maybe don’t take any kind of advice from someone who released a candle that smells like their hoo-ha.”

TikTok’s Dr Rubin slammed the TikTok in which Paltrow and the podcast’s host bond over their frequent use of IV’s.

“You do not need an intravenous infusion of vitamins,” said Dr. Rubin.

“It’s not shown to have any benefit, it’s only a way to show some type of elitism.

“Eating food is okay.”

Other content creators called out Paltrow’s “deadly” promotion of disordered eating.

“Regardless of platform or money or fame, at the end of the day, Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be a woman who seems to be pretty deeply in the grips of an eating disorder,” said activist AnaYelsi Velasco-Sanchez.

“It sounds like she’s hurting herself as much as she’s hurting others.

“That doesn’t make it okay. That doesn’t give her a pass.”

What's being described in this video is disordered eating. It's dangerous. It's deadly. More so than fatness will ever be. It's okay for us to expect more from those holding social power. No one is exempt

Ozone is directly (and indirectly) toxic to all animal cells. So Gwyneth Paltrow's health advice is literally toxic.

Some folks took a more comedic approach in slamming the Shallow Hal actor.

I shed real tears at this next vid, which was loaded with delicious sarcasm.

The amount of women on TikTok stitching actress/self-styled life guru Gwyneth Paltrow's latest video interview on her "healthy" diet

Dietician Kim Lindsay reacted to Paltrow’s video and dissected which parts of her day were actually healthy and contributed to a proper “wellness” routine and which were just dieting techniques or fads.

@kim_nutrition #duet with @dearmedia #gwynethpaltrow So much diet culture in this ‘wellness routine’. I worry about how many people will follow this. Please remember to eat regulalry over the day and enjoy all foods as part of a balanced diet xx #dietculture #wellness #dietitian ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Other TikTokers claimed to be very close to Paltrow’s age but have a much healthier look to them because they consume food and most importantly, healthy fats.

Keep in mind these videos were not made to compare bodies, but instead inform young women that the body having fat on it is not only normal but incredibly important to looking good and functioning as a human.

@iputtheiaminamerica #stitch with @dearmedia I will NOT sit silently by while the women who created MY generation’s eating disorders do it again. Y2K was a horror show of who could starve themselves in the most expensive ways. Your skin shows the deprivation. Stop glorifying Disordered Eating. ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

“As someone who has tried to deal with their relationship with food… this glorifying of under-eating makes me so upset,” said health and wellness blogger Janelle Rohner.

“It makes me so upset that this is being advertised as wellness.”

Stay safe out there friends and remember, it’s probably better to take advice from a talking tree in your dreams than it is to listen to Gwyneth Paltrow.

If you need support, give Butterfly Foundation a call on 1800 33 4673 or chat online.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.