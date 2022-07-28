Gwenyth Paltrow reckons nepotism actually makes life harder for celebs, not easier. My eyes have rolled so far into the back of my head I can see my brain.

While chatting with known nepo baby Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) for her YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?, the Goop scamtress decided two rich, white celebrity women were the perfect duo to discuss rich kids getting famous via their celebrity parents in Hollywood — and specifically how it’s not actually that easy having your whole career handed to you because of industry connections.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow admitted. So far, so good.

“However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

Damn. We were going so well.

Why does Paltrow think being a nepotism baby makes it harder to succeed?

“Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘you don’t belong there’ or ‘you are only there because of your dad or your mom’.”

SIGH. The lack of self-awareness here is astounding, but perhaps not surprising.

You know who have to constantly prove their worth and work twice as hard in literally any field, famous or not? People of colour. Queer artists. Literally anyone in a minority because we are constantly told the achievements we make aren’t earned but rather given to us because ~tokenism~ and ~diversity hires~.

Pair that with systemic disadvantages that make you unsuitable for the main screen in this conservative colonial and society and well, it really burns to see rich, successful white women worth hundreds of millions who were given a leg up by their parents talk about how hard they’ve had it.

Gwenyth Paltrow stfu and stick to your nasty candles challenge.