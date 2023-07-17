We Finally Know The Answer To The Age-Old Question: Does Gwyneth Paltrow Eat Ass?

The world is full of mysteries. What is the meaning of life? Who killed JFK? Where is the lost city of Atlantis? And many, many more. But while we’re all waiting patiently for those deep, fascinating mysteries to be solved, we’ve finally discovered the answer to another curiosity. The age-old question: Does Gwyneth Paltrow eat ass?

On Saturday local time, Goop queen Gwyneth hosted a little Q&A session on her Instagram Stories with her eight million IG followers. Along with some regular questions asking about what her iPhone lock screen is, Gwynnie must have been in a silly-goofy mood because she started answering some rogue ones.



“You got a little homo in you or nah?” an anonymous user asked.



Instead of answering outright, she just replied: “These questions are epic.”



Of course, this garnered even more cheeky questions for the star.

“Do you lick ass Gwyneth? Xx,” another asked.



“Not generally, no,” she responded.