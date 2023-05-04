Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and dished major tea on what Hollywood icons Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck were like in their ’90s heartthrob days. The celebrity dating tree is actually just a circle.

One of the first questions host Alex Cooper asked Paltrow on the podcast was, unsurprisingly, about her whirlwind romance and engagement to Brad Pitt — which she ultimately called off back in 1997.

“It was like major, major love at first sight. It was crazy,” Paltrow said of meeting Pitt on the set of Seven.

FYI, she was a 22-year-old playing a small part, and he was the 30-year-old star. Just a little food for thought.

The two dated and became engaged when she was 24 years old — Pitt proposed to her after a romantic dinner in Argentina, which was a surprise despite the fact that they’d talked about getting married, and she felt ready. Until she didn’t.

Side note: as someone who didn’t exist for most of the nineties and only really discovered Gwyneth Paltrow through Ironman, Goop controversies and her other unhinged comments, this is truly wild to envision.

Like, are you telling me the same woman who’s been accused of promoting eating disorders because she bragged about consuming nothing but bone broth was once engaged to Brad Pitt and also dated Ben Affleck?!

READ MORE Can We Talk About The Fact That Brad Pitt Has Somehow Been Hot For Literally 30 Years

Paltrow eventually called off the engagement to Pitt after she felt that she was too young to get married, and then the two broke up — though they still had to socialise heaps because, well, they were in all the same celeb circles.

“They always say ‘Hollywood is like highschool with money’. It’s kind of true,” Paltrow said. My worst nightmare, honestly.

She spoke about how awkward it was seeing him around, but reiterated that she reckons he’s “a great guy, he’s wonderful, I really like him a lot”.

Aaaand then she revealed he was a great fucc too: “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of sex],” she said. In contrast to Ben Affleck who was “technically excellent”.

It’s good to know J-Lo is in good hands, hehe.

gwyneth paltrow saying ben affleck is ‘technically excellent’ in bed



‘god bless jlo and everything she's getting over there’ 😭pic.twitter.com/59CvtfJWmH — cecilia (@benniferglam) May 3, 2023

Aside from the fact that Ben Affleck has excellent technical skills in bed, Gwyneth Paltrow also revealed a bit of random info about him.

“Ben did have a mirror face,” she said, imitating what I imagine is meant to be Ben Affleck biting his lip and smouldering.

Me personally? I think I would actually die of embarrassment if my ex exposed my “mirror face” to the world. Everyone has one but that shit should go to your grave!

Even more damningly, Paltrow also said in a game of “Fuck, Marry, Kill” that she would marry Coldplay’s Chris Martin, her ex-husband, because he gave her two children who are “the loves of [her] life”. She said she’d fuck Brad Pitt for reasons that are obvious methinks, and kill Ben Affleck. RIP.

READ MORE Apparently This Is What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered To Her Ski Crash Accuser As She Left Court

Paltrow also put to rest some long standing rumours:

“Nope, never made out with Leo [DiCaprio],” she revealed.

“He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know… he was very loose with the goods, from when he was 19.”

Yeah, and given his dating history, we know the man still thinks he’s 19.

Paltrow also revealed she never hooked up with Johnny Depp or Bradley Cooper either. But even then, her dating history is still fkn stacked with A-list stars.

Celebrity gossip aside, the podcast episode delved into deeper topics: Gwyneth Paltrow discussed Harvey Weinstein, the grief of losing her dad, how disorienting it can be dealing with heartbreak in public, and how your parents impact your relationships.

And no, before you ask, they didn’t discuss her very public and kind of unhinged skiing accident trial. Or her controversial comments on nepotism babies having to allegedly work “twice as hard”. Alex Cooper didn’t even interrogate Paltrow’s “wellness” advice, on which she’s built her company, despite health professionals actively discrediting her.

Honestly, I hate to say it, but Paltrow was actually dishing quite a bit of wisdom with the dating stuff. Too bad this energy isn’t reflected in her increasingly BS health tips and dangerous diets.