Masterchef Australia 2024: Here’s Who Was Eliminated From The Kitchen So Far

Get your aprons on and your ovens on preheat, because MasterChef Australia 2024 is well underway! As the new panel of judges search for Australia’s next hottest chef, contestants are on the chopping block every other day. So here’s every contestant who has been eliminated from MasterChef 2024 so far.

Unless you are also shouting “GONE” at the television every time an eliminated contestant is on screen during the iconic MasterChef intro — whoever chose Katy Perry‘s “Hot N Cold” as the theme song is the true master chef — it can be hard to keep track of which of the 22 cast members has been eliminated across a season.

READ MORE MasterChef Australia 2024: Meet The 3 New Judges Joining Babygirl Andy Allen This Season

Because practically nobody can watch every episode of a show four nights a week (in this economy?), which means you’re bound to occasionally miss an elimination challenge, and suddenly your favourite chef might have left without you knowing.

So rather than force you to try and piece together about who might have been booted out of the show’s 16th season, here’s who was eliminated from MasterChef Australia 2024.

Steph — Episode 7

Dish: Stuffed chicken breast, baked in puff pastry. Side of mash, steamed vegetables, and mustard-cream sauce.

Date: Tuesday, April 30.

The second contestant to be eliminated from the MaterChef kitchen in 2024 was 28-year-old events manager, Steph, after an intense elimination challenge against four other chefs, and guest celebrity chef/your mum’s hall pass, Jamie Oliver.

Source: MasterChef Australia/10 Play.

In the “Keeping Up With Jamie” elimination challenge, Steph and her competitors were tasked with maintaining the pace of the world famous British chef as he prepared a dish from his dad’s pub’s menu: Trevor’s Chicken.

The “chicken wellington” was a mushroom duxelles-stuffed piece of chicken breast, wrapped in puff pastry, with a side of steamed veggies, mash potatoes, and a mustard-cream sauce.

Source: MasterChef Australia/10 Play.

During her second elimination challenge, Steph had difficulty keeping up with Jamie, and at one point removed her chicken breast earlier than instructed. But in the end she still served up “Trevor’s Chicken” with everyone else.

“That was a ride,” Steph told the judges after serving them her dish. “My heart’s still beating.”

After digging in, Jamie noted that Steph’s attempt at the meal had “a different look” to other contestants, with other judges agreeing that her chicken breast was overcooked, and the stuffing was “all over the place”.

“I noticed at the beginning she was not listening to you,” Jean-Christophe Novelli on how Steph followed Jamie’s instructions during the challenge.

After Steph was told she was eliminated, fellow contestant Lily gave her a big hug.

“This has been really hard, but I think it’s shown how driven that I am, and I’m ready for the next thing,” Steph reflected through tears, before being applauded out of the kitchen by the cast and judges.

Jamie — Episode 5

Dish: Squid stuffed with feta, green peppers, and parsley. Side of wattle-seed pita bread and tahini.

Date: Sunday, April 28.

Somebody has to be the first person to get eliminated from a season, and unfortunately for 38-year-old primary school teacher James, his MasterChef Australia career ended after the first elimination challenge.

The challenge itself gave all competing chefs 75 minutes to prepare a dish inspired by their personal “food dreams”.

For James, this meant delivering something that paid tribute to his dream of serving food from around the world. He chose to cook a stuffed squid, served with tahini and pita.

Source: MasterChef Australia/10 Play.

James was feeling “really happy” and “really confident” about his dish before being the last of the 22 contestants to serve his dish to judges.

However, upon making the first cut into James’ meal, Andy Allen noticed a big problem… *cue cymbal clash and cut to an ad break*

Source: MasterChef Australia/10 Play.

“The top’s raw,” Andy said, to James’ shock.

“That’s devastating,” the young chef responded.

The judges agreed that though the presentation was good, the dish had a variety of issues — such as other flavours from the side overpowered the squid, the repetition of textures, and the mix of dairy and protein.

Source: MasterChef Australia/10 Play.

“It’s been a wonderful experience. It’s been a privilege to be with these guys, and to be cooking in front of your watchful eyes,” James thanked the judges.

Andy then welcomed him in for a hug, because this show is actually nice and treats people with dignity in the face of defeat, unlike some other cooking shows.

MasterChef Australia 2024 airs on Channel 10 from 7:30pm on Monday to Thursday night. All episodes can also be streamed online at 10 Play.

[Image: MasterChef Australia/10 Play]