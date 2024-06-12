The MasterChef Australia 2024 Finale Is Coming To A Boil: Who Do Fans Predict To Win?

You know the MasterChef Australia finale is closing in when the beloved cooking show is beginning to tease its top 10 for the season. So, to get you hyped up for some epic culinary skills and high-pressure challenges, we’ve prepped all the information you need to know about MasterChef Australia‘s finale.

It only feels like yesterday when we saw the cast list for Season 16 of MasterChef Australia Season. So many bright, fresh faces who were hoping to change the cooking world with their passion for learning, unique techniques and heartfelt recipes with rich lore.

As we see our new cooking friends leave the kitchen, one by one, we’re slowly inching towards the top 10 of 2024. This means shit is about to get real for our Season 16 cast.

(Image source: Network 10)

And honestly, it’ll be a blink before we’re inundated with MasterChef Australia winner predictions and the actual finale which is super exciting!

So, to feed into the speculation and excitement of who will be winning MasterChef Australia, we’ve washed, dried, chopped, sauteed and prepped the information you need to see about Season 16’s grand finale.

Here’s everything we know about the MasterChef Australia 2024 finale

When is the MasterChef Australia finale?

As of writing, Network 10 has not shared the official air date for the MasterChef Australia 2024 finale.

However, we can speculate that it will take place in early July. This is because Season 15 — MasterChef Australia 2023 — began in early May and finished in July, which is very similar to this year’s schedule.

(Image source: 10Play / MasterChef Australia — Season 15)

If you want specifics, the MasterChef Australia 2023 finale aired on July 16th, which was a Sunday. According to this year’s calendar, the 16 falls on a Tuesday. So, I’m predicting that this year’s finale could premiere on the 21st.

Again, it’s all just speculation for now, but we’ll definitely yell from the rooftops once Network 10 drops that golden egg of information.

Who is in the MasterChef Australia finale?

It’s still early days to share who will make it to the finale for the MasterChef Australia finale. But what we do know is that Sumeet is the first MasterChef Australia 2024 contestant to make it into the top 10.

The 46-year-old cruised into the highly sought-after spot after winning the Coles Sauce Challenge with her Talian Simmer Sauce.

(Image source: 10Play / MasterChef Australia)

After winning the challenge, Sumeet said the opportunity “aligns so perfectly with [her] food dream.”

“I’ve been so clear about that food dream of mine,” Sumeet shared.

“It’s been in my mind for many years, simmering away. While it was super exciting and I was so pumped, there was a looming pressure to say, my gosh, this is the challenge to win for me.”

As mentioned previously, Sumeet is the first contestant to reach the top 10. So, I guess we’ll have to wait for more episodes to determine who will be in this year’s MasterChef Australia finale.

(Image source: Instagram / @sumeetsaigal_)

Who won the MasterChef Australia 2024 finale?

Woah, slow your roll! We haven’t even gotten a top 10 yet, so it’s absolutely early days to share who won the MasterChef Australia finale.

Although we don’t know who will be winning MasterChef Australia 2024, folks are already speculating online on who will be taking the crown. Or the chef hat.

Redditors on r/MasterChefau reckon Nat or Mimi will be winning for their creativity and unique dishes.

(Image source: supplied) (Image source: supplied)

One person even had a theory that the contestant with the least amount of screen time would win. I mean — as someone who’s watched Flavour Of Love multiple times and realised that Hoopz (the woman who won Flava Flav‘s heart in Season 1) had minimal screen time in the beginning episodes, the theory makes sense.

(psst. If you have MasterChef Australia spoilers, my DMs are open.)

What is the prize for winning MasterChef Australia?

Winners of the MasterChef Australia competition will cop $250,000 to put towards their food dreams.

What’s even more wholesome is that contestants who’ve been booted out of the show usually go on to open up little restaurants, pop-ups or other ventures surrounding their passions for the culinary arts.

For example, Sue, who was booted last week for the cook-along challenge with Curtis Stone, opened up a small cooking venture titled “Sue Chef”.

