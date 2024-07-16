The MasterChef Australia 2024 winner is going to be crowned tonight, but fans are already talking about what they want to see change in 2025. We haven’t even found out if Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry or Nat Thaipun have won the whole damn thing yet!

But if you’re like me and can’t help but have a nosy in the MasterChef Australia Reddit, there’s one suggestion that I actually think would make next year’s competition really fun.

After an epic semi-final, where the contestants had to plate up fancy schmancy three-course meals, one Redditor reckons we need a “budgeted cook” next season.

These meals? In this economy?? (Image: 10)

We’ve had our fair share of seeing the cooks plate up lobster, scallops and even 450 individually placed peas, but what about trying to turn a can of tuna or popcorn into something MasterChef Australia-worthy?

“I love seeing lobsters and expensive ingredients on the show, but for most of us plebs, with rising food costs, it’s becoming unrelatable for the home cook. I want to see an episode where they’re given like $20 bucks only to shop at the local Coles to make a main dish, or $50 for entree, main and dessert,” the user wrote.

“While I love seeing that amazing pantry as much as the next person, I just want to see a bit more relatability every now and then.”

They suggested an everyday mystery box, filled with a bunch of stuff we have in our pantry. And dare I say… it’s an easy way for Coles to get some SponCon with some iconic brands?

I adored this instant noodle challenge! (Image: 10)

I’d kill to see a dessert challenge based around the humble Tim Tam, or see what contestants could do with Jumpy’s Chicken Crackers. I’d take 450 of those over 450 peas any day.

Redditors also mentioned other tasks they’d love to see make a comeback – like the iconic instant ramen challenge, or the time where contestants had to use food scraps (like chicken butts) to create something delish.

Anything that pushes the cooks to get creative is a tick in my box! And on a selfish level, I just want someone to please show me how to jazz up my beans on toast.

