Tributes have started pouring in following the news that chef and MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died.

Channel Ten announced the news on Monday afternoon with a statement on behalf of his family, including his four children and wife.

The news comes as a shock with Zonfrillo aged just 46, and loved ones of the chef have started paying their respects and sharing heartbreaking tributes on social media.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” wrote Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little.

We are absolutely heartbroken.

Jock Zonfrillo 1976-2023 pic.twitter.com/qMGnhCqDzQ — Carrie and Tommy (@carrietommyshow) May 1, 2023

“I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo,” Jamie Oliver shared to Instagram alongside a group shot with the MasterChef Australia judges.

“We had the best time working together for this years master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him ! [sic]

“Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful…Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style…

“Jock will be so very missed…I can’t believe I’m writing this…….Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants xxx. Love jamie”

Gordon Ramsay, who has also appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, said he was “saddened by the devastating news” and reflected on the moments they shared together on set.

Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2023

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, longtime friend Colin Fassnidge said the “entire community” is finding it difficult to process the tragedy.

“It’s so shocking. I’m sitting on a rock right now trying to take it in, I don’t know what to say. I’m floored,” Fassnidge told the publication, saying that Zonfrillo was “on top of the world” last time they spoke.

He also shared a photo of Zonfrillo, who he has been mates with for over 20 years, to his Instagram Stories.

Jimmy Barnes shared a heartfelt post alongside an image of him and Zonfrillo, saying he was “like a brother”.

It’s a very sad day. We’ve lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless Rest my friend xx pic.twitter.com/MFnhcllTsc — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) May 1, 2023

Masterchef’s account also shared that Channel 10 would not be airing the show this week out of respect to Zonfrillo’s family.

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

MasterChef Australia will not air this week. pic.twitter.com/cmtDuJr19P — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) May 1, 2023

The Channel Ten statement announcing the news earlier today read:

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

My heart goes out to anyone who is affected by Zonfrillo’s passing. RIP.