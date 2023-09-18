MasterChef Has Reportedly Found Its New Judge Following The Tragic Passing Of Jock Zonfrillo

There is no doubt that MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo is irreplaceable. His spirit and love of food were infectious and a pleasure to watch on the show. However, following his tragic passing, Jock’s role on the show has to be filled. And now, it seems like Channel Ten may have found someone who just might be able to step in alongside judges Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.



According to Channel Ten insiders, there is a deal in the works to secure British celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver as Jock’s replacement.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Robert Marquardt)

The source told Woman’s Day that the network is currently trying to lock in a $2 million deal with the chef that all mums had a big crush on in the early 2000s. However the insider says that while they’d love Jamie to sign on the dotted line, the deal hasn’t been confirmed just yet.



If the deal with The Naked Chef does go through, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s appeared on MasterChef Australia. Jamie appeared as a guest judge alongside Jock, Melissa and Andy on the most recent season of the show.

Following Jock’s passing, he even posted a tribute to him on Instagram.



“I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. We had the best time working together for this year’s master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!” he wrote.



“Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that, I was really grateful. Mellisa, Andy and Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have their very own unique view and style.



Jock will be so very missed. I can’t believe I’m writing this. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants,” he concluded, signing off with “love Jamie.”

As a MasterChef Australia fan, I think Jamie would be an excellent addition. Not just because he’s clearly an incredible chef that mums love, fits the mould with his UK accent or even that he’s a successful restauranteur. But also because he got to know and work with Jock and understands the impact he had on the show.



