Jock Zonfrillo, chef and judge on MasterChef Australia, has died aged just 46.

This afternoon, Channel Ten sent out a statement on behalf of the Zonfrillo family confirming that the father-of-four passed away yesterday in Melbourne.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Jock Zonfrillo, a host on 10’s MasterChef Australia passed away in Melbourne yesterday aged 46. The Scottish presenter and former chef joined the Channel 10 show in 2019, alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. He is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and his four children. The… pic.twitter.com/Vs6bbzFRoE — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) May 1, 2023

Tragically, the new season of MasterChef Australia was due to begin tonight however due to the news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing, MasterChef will not air this week.

The Daily Mail reports that Jock Zonfrillo’s body was found after a welfare check. A Victoria Police spokesperson told the publication that they were called out to an address on Lygon Street in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton at 2AM on Sunday.

No cause of death has been revealed, but Victoria Police say they aren’t treating the death as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

More to come.