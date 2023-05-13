Jock Zonfrillo has been laid to rest on Saturday morning with a private funeral in Sydney.

As reported by Sydney Morning Herald, invites for Jock’s funeral service were sent out earlier this week by his wife and the mother of his youngest two children, Lauren Fried.

The service was a private event for close friends and family only, which was believed to have included Andy Allen, George Calombaris, Colin Fassnidge, Nigella Lawson, and Gary Mehigan.

According to the publication, the invites included strict instructions for attendees to not reveal any details about the funeral to others.

An attendee told Sydney Morning Herald that there would be no wake after the burial and that “The family just wants it to happen without any of the attention his death has attracted, which has understandably been overwhelming.”

They continued: “They’re trying to keep it as personal as they can. It’s critical they be given the space to do that.”

It is understood that Jock’s coffin was covered with the Royal Banner of Scotland — a nod to the Glasgow-born-and-raised chef’s Scottish heritage — and white orchids.

Jock’s family were living in Melbourne during his role on MasterChef Australia, however, the funeral was hosted in Sydney. It’s understood that Sydney is where Lauren is from and it’s where her extended family are based, as well as being where Jock first moved to from Glasgow 23 years ago.

Jock Zonfrillo, a host on 10's MasterChef Australia passed away in Melbourne yesterday aged 46.



The Scottish presenter and former chef joined the Channel 10 show in 2019, alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.



He is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and his four children.



— 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) May 1, 2023

Jock died in his Melbourne hotel room on April 30 and was found by police in the early hours of May 1 during a welfare check. Jock was just 46 years of age, with his sudden death leaving so many in shock and disbelief.

As anyone who has lost someone close to them knows, the grieving process is an incredibly complex and lengthy one. For some, the funeral service can be a symbolic event in terms of embarking on this path.

Jock’s family and friends are in our thoughts today and in the days, weeks, months and years that follow.