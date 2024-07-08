MasterChef Australia’s Mimi Wong Reveals One Secret Rule Contestants Are Always Breaking

MasterChef Australia is heating up, with only four contestants battling it out for the grand prize: Savindri ‘Sav’ Perera, Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry, Nat Thaipun and Harry Butterfield. But there are some things viewers aren’t aware of – like the rule where contestants aren’t allowed to taste each other’s food.

However, some contestants weren’t very good at sticking to the rules. Mimi Wong, who was eliminated from the competition on Sunday night, dished out all the goss in a lil chat with PEDESTRIAN.TV.

She says that technically the contestants aren’t supposed to be eating each other’s creations, with producers “discouraging” this sorta behaviour. But look, she’s come clean and admits it’s too damn hard to resist when your competitors are such great cooks.

“I’m not gonna lie. We do sneak things here and there, because, I mean… have you watched the show?! It’s really hard not to eat each other’s food,” she laughs.

“It depends on who I’m on the same bench [with], you know if like Natty and I are cooking next to each other, or when Sumeet [Saigal] and I cook next to each other, we would always try and taste each other’s food. And some of the dishes just look so insane.”

Mimi Wong has given us some hot MasterChef Australia tea! (Image: 10)

It’s unclear why the rule is put in place, but when you’ve got a big “chunk of lobster” in front of you, all thoughts of rules simply disappear out the window. Honestly? I don’t blame her!

Would Mimi Wong compete on MasterChef Australia again?

Fans were devastated when Mimi was eliminated from the competition – while competitor Pezza was saved by a simple steak sandwich – but she wants another chance.

If there’s a MasterChef Australia All Stars in the pipeline, she’ll be the first to put her hand up.

“I’m so hungry for redemption if I do get given the chance [to come back], that is a hard yes,” she declares.

“It was a ripper experience and I still love food more than ever.”

Someone pls make sure Mimi comes back for MasterChef Australia All Stars! (Image: 10)

As for other reality TV shows, we probably won’t see her on a dating show like Married At First Sight (MAFS) or Love Island anytime soon. If there’s something food-related, she’ll consider it. Could she be the next cook on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!?

“That would be really, really fun,” she admits.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday through to Wednesday at 7:30 pm AEST on Channel 10.

