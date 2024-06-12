The MasterChef Australia winner is still yonks away from being decided. However, punters have already shared who they think will win $250,000 cash prize and a lifetime of foodie glory.

I know, you’re probably thinking, “Bro, we haven’t even gotten our top 10 yet”. But regardless if we’ve got our top 10, top five or top two — noise surrounding the winner of this MasterChef Australia 2024 will always be in the background.

Heck, I wouldn’t even be surprised if there were rumours about Season 17 — AKA MasterChef Australia 2025. OK, maybe that’s a stretch but it’s not impossible.

Anyways, as we sit around and wait for the 22 MasterChef Australia contestants to reduce to two finalists, we’ve collected all the piping hot tea surrounding the year’s MasterChef Australia winner.

Who will win MasterChef Australia in 2024?

Maaaate. As mentioned previously, it is way too early to spill the tea on the MasterChef Australia winner for 2024.

BUT punters who froth the show have already named a bunch of cooks they reckon will take the title home.

According to Redditors huddling in the r/MasterChefau community, two of the front runners to win MasterChef Australia are Mimi and Nat.

The MasterChef Australia winner debate kicked off back earlier last week when /u/Iampoluza asked the subreddit “who do you think will win” Season 16.

“I’m predicting that Sumeet or Nat will win, they’re both great cooks. I’m from WA so I would love to see Sam win too,” they wrote.

Look, I’m not good at counting but a majority of Redditors agreed that Nat would be taking the $250,000 home.

“I’m liking Nat for the win, aside from some creative dishes she’s put up she really showed leadership skills in the team challenge,” one person wrote.

“I’m rooting for Nat because I’m a chef and Nat is very organised which is a key skill for a chef. She also seems to make good food,” a second person commented.

“Nat but I’m secretly hoping for a Pezza [Josh Perry] win just to see the reaction,” wrote a third.

The second MasterChef Australia 2024 contestant mentioned was Mimi.

“Rooting the most for Mimi and Nat, tho I think the latter has more of a chance. I love that Mimi is overambitious but it’s def going to be the thing that knocks her out,” one Redditor shared.

“I like Mimi! She is truly creative and looks beyond the basic recipes which means she really understands food. I would love for David also to win but don’t think will happen,” another commented.

At this point, only time will tell. But I love the sound of either Mimi or Nat taking the MasterChef Australia challenge.

When will the MasterChef Australia be announced?

Network 10 has yet to drop the premiere date for the MasterChef Australia 2024 finale.

Judging by last year’s season — which is almost identical to this year’s schedule — punters could possibly feast their eyes on the MasterChef Australia finale in early July.

For now, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait.

Have there been any MasterChef Australia winner leaks?

As of writing, there haven’t any been major MasterChef Australia spoilers out there in the world.

But as soon as any MasterChef Australia winner leaks drop, I will be catching it right here.

