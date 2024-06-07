If your foodie mate isn’t answering their calls, it’s ‘cos they’re busy cooking with the MasterChef sauce that contestant Sumeet Saigal created on last night’s ep which subsequently won her a prize better than winning the whole show.

Why is this prize so damn prestigious, you ask? Surely nothing could be better than being crowned MasterChef winner 2024, one would think.

Well, not only does this particular Immunity Prize come with $250,000 cashola, but it also results in the MasterChef sauce being stocked in Coles stores across the country.

Now that’s a pretty tasty treat!

Sumeet Saigal wins Immunity prize with MasterChef sauce

In Thursday night’s episode of MasterChef Australia, esteemed chef Curtis Stone tasked the remaining 11 contestants with crafting a special fusion sauce.

Sweet angel Sumjeet Saigal ended up winning thanks to her InTALIAN Simmer Sauce, comprised of her own blend of Italian and Indian flavours, featuring meatballs and naan with oregano chilli butter.

The 56-year-old said that winning this particular prize would be a bigger deal to her than winning the entire season as it’s her chef dream to create her own range of sauces.

Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, Sumjeet said: “That is absolutely every dream that I’ve had. Every food dream that I’ve had, this is far more magnificent a manifestation of it.”

Sumeet Saigal creating her special MasterChef sauce. (Credit: Ten)

“If there was one challenge I had to win in this competition, this was the one for me,” she added. “The sauce has always been my thing… It’s been on my application form with my sauce bottles. I’ve had a vision for it. I’ve had such a clear food dream. I literally had my branding done up in my mind and the whole proposition page done up! It was such a clear idea for me in my mind.”

“When I walked into that challenge that day, I just thought to myself, this is the one for me to win,” she continued. “This was it.”

The mother-of-two said that “to have won it, it’s much more magnificent than my wildest dreams. It’s such a beautiful moment and such a ‘pinch me’ moment. It took me two or three days after for it to sink in that it actually happened. It’s pretty special.”

Huge congrats, queen!

InTALIAN Simmer Sauce is now available at Coles

The devil works hard but Coles works harder… at price-gouging us during a cost of living crisis, but also at providing us with delicious sauce. I’ll give them that.

It’s the second year in a row that Coles has brought a MasterChef sauce to life in collaboration with Paramount Brand Studio.

“To have my sauce available on the shelves of Coles is an absolute dream come true. I am so grateful to MasterChef, Network 10 and Coles for this life-changing opportunity,” Sumeet Saigal told Paramount.

The MasterChef sauce — titled InTALIAN Simmer Sauce by Sumeet Saigal — is on shelves now! (Credit: Paramount)

“Winning this challenge is a great personal victory but also a celebration of the support and encouragement I have received from my family and friends. It’s a moment I will cherish forever!”

InTALIAN Simmer Sauce — which features a spicy fusion of Indian and Italian flavours — is available for a limited time in Coles stores nationwide.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.