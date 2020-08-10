There’s nothing more fun than arguing over C-list celebs. Luckily for us, we can now all Tweet our Masked Singer Australia guesses into the abyss. Luckily for you, I’ve collated the best for your entertainment, including the theory that Kate Miller-Heidke is behind one of the masks.

If engaging in rigorous celeb debate with your esteemed mates/fam/pets simply isn’t enough, why not join in with the rest of the country to unpack whether or not Jamie Durie has or does not have “the moves”.

Side note: he doesn’t.

Actually that’s not fair, they’re all a well above C-list. Some of them may even be profesh singers in real life.

Take the case of Queen, who, as we just established, everyone is convinced is Kate Miller-Heidke

This is also the moment I’d like to point out that I called for Kate Miller-Heidke to represent Aus in Eurovision a full three years (!) before she actually did. So, like my Eurovision tweet, these could be some kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.

Another actual, proper, singer people reckon is behind one of the masks is Christine Anu, who may well be Goldfish.

Others, like Puppet, were less obvious, but still extremely cursed.

Then in the end, Echidna was revealed to be tennis great Mark Philippoussis.

Let’s end on a controversial opinion, shall we?

Hmmmm.

