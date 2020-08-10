Thanks for signing up!

There’s nothing more fun than arguing over C-list celebs. Luckily for us, we can now all Tweet our Masked Singer Australia guesses into the abyss. Luckily for you, I’ve collated the best for your entertainment, including the theory that Kate Miller-Heidke is behind one of the masks.

If engaging in rigorous celeb debate with your esteemed mates/fam/pets simply isn’t enough, why not join in with the rest of the country to unpack whether or not Jamie Durie has or does not have “the moves”.

Side note: he doesn’t.

Knowing that all sorts of celebs are stuck in Australia at the moment has really blown this game wide open. People who I never thought would do it may well be doing it. #MaskedSingerAU — Hunter Smith (@MrHunterSmith) August 10, 2020

Actually that’s not fair, they’re all a well above C-list. Some of them may even be profesh singers in real life.

Take the case of Queen, who, as we just established, everyone is convinced is Kate Miller-Heidke

"13 times i've been the bridesmaid but never the bride" KATE MILLER-HEIDKE WAS NOMINATED FOR AN ARIA AWARD 13 TIMES BUT NEVER WON ONCE #maskedsingerau pic.twitter.com/RJ6yMLZmqu — laura ???? #wearamask #stayhome (@laurovision) August 10, 2020

I KNOW THOSE HIGH NOTES! DEFINITELY KATE MILLER-HEIDKE #MaskedSingerAU — Browny (@brownypaul) August 10, 2020

Queen is 200% Kate Miller Heidke – Ruled the world (Eurovision)

– Italian works (operatic backgrounds)

– “Never the bride” (wrote Muriel’s Wedding musical)

– Tasmania (her vocal coach was Tasmanian)#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 10, 2020

Still giggle at this tweet from last season. #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/Qc0U4lQGsz — Anouska (@AnouskaHaaket) August 10, 2020

This is also the moment I’d like to point out that I called for Kate Miller-Heidke to represent Aus in Eurovision a full three years (!) before she actually did. So, like my Eurovision tweet, these could be some kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.

Another actual, proper, singer people reckon is behind one of the masks is Christine Anu, who may well be Goldfish.

Goldfish has to be Christine Anu. The voice matched her tone and skills, she sang at the 2000 Olympics closing ceremony, and she’s done play school – ABC clue. #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/WtyPjB6APX — Matt (@mattr821) August 10, 2020

Others, like Puppet, were less obvious, but still extremely cursed.

Then in the end, Echidna was revealed to be tennis great Mark Philippoussis.

Okay I’m now convinced Echidna is definitely Mark Philippoussis #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/AypYCjOlID — Kate Pattison (@katepatto) August 10, 2020

I've wanted Mark Philippoussis to "take it off" ever since I was a teenager #MaskedSingerAU — Andrew Bucklow (@ACBucklow) August 10, 2020

All was going well on #MaskedSingerAU until tonights losing singer removed their mask and was immediately fined $200 and sent home to isolate… — farken mckracken (@FarkinMcKraken) August 10, 2020

Let’s end on a controversial opinion, shall we?

Urzila makes a much better 4th panelist than Lindsey. There, I said it. #MaskedSingerAU — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) August 10, 2020

Hmmmm.