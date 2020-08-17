Thanks for signing up!

Another episode of The Masked Singer! Another set of clues! Another opportunity to guess!

Tonight we welcomed back the masked celebs and heard a bit more of their voices, but there was one voice in particular which heaps of people think they recognised.

Viewers all over Australia can not stop saying Frillneck is singer/actor Eddie Perfect, and it all makes sense, tbh.

You can hear Eddie Perfect as soon as he starts singing #MaskedSingerAU — Amanda (@amandajc97) August 17, 2020

Frilled Neck – Eddy Perfect? I’ve just been watching Offspring, sounds just like him #maskedsingerAu — Jane Gough (@stormygirl_jane) August 17, 2020

Today’s performance is sounding like Frillneck is Eddie Perfect; though I still haven’t found his connection with South Africa! #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/hBoStDh70t — Rony (@RonyToThePoint) August 17, 2020

It’s not just his voice, either. Those clues screamed “Eddie Perfect” if you know a thing or two about the man.

Somebody tell those foolish judges the”cockroaches” on the chessboard were actually beetles, as in… Beetlejuice.

Beetles and juice!!!!

BEETLEJUICE!!! Eddie Perfect!!

He penned the stage/musical adaptation of the movie! #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/wjY2Invs85 — Owen Minogue (@owen_minogue) August 17, 2020

Ahhhh the Miley Cyrus clue… Eddie Perfect #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/x7DPPBiyZW — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 17, 2020

Frillneck is Eddie Perfect 100% and im hyped. Bugs + juice = beetlejuice (he wrote the music for). Cola = his one man show Drink Pepsi, b****. I heart Tony = Tony Award nom. Also, sounds like him. #MaskedSingerAU — cel ???? (@titaniumstars) August 17, 2020

Eddie Perfect. They weren't cockroaches, they were beetles. For Beetlejuice, which he got a Tony nomination for. #MaskedSingerAU — Cap'n ACAB (@TheGrimRecapper) August 17, 2020

THAT WAS A BEETLEJUICE REFERENCE FRILLNECK 100% EDDIE PERFECT #maskedsingerau — Clare ⚡️ (@starkidcfk) August 17, 2020

Eddie Perfect not even trying to hide. Side note Breaking Me is one of the great dance songs of the year. #maskedsingerau — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) August 17, 2020

What else happened? Well Dannii Minogue finally guessed literal angel Kate Miller-Heidke as Queen, which is what the whole damn country’s been thinking since last week anyway.

Everyone in Australia just shouted "finally" #MaskedSingerAU — laura (@cherrykaylor) August 17, 2020

Someone’s been suspiciously quiet this season given this was her last year ???? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/GA2Wq3xmCT — Rob (@macdorober) August 17, 2020

In the end, it was Goldfish who was revealed to be Christine Anu. Not that we already couldn’t tell.

Turns out she was a judo blackbelt as a child. Who knew?

I am so sad that we had Christine Anu and only got to hear her sing twice #MaskedSingerAU — Mads ???? (@messy_qwoc) August 17, 2020

But let’s not also forget when Jackie O decided to point out the obvious earlier on.

Jackie O: 'Is that, like, the city behind her?' Nah, it's the fkn desert. The skyscrapers and city lights are just a mirage… ????#MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/nbyb8DXuv0 — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) August 17, 2020

Eddie Perfect, Kate Miller-Heidke and Christine Anu? We’re doing pretty well with professional singers this season, assuming those first two guesses are accurate.

Turns out people on The Masked Singer can actually sing. Who knew?