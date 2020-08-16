Masked Singer producers apparently get the shits when the judges guess too well. At least, that’s according to Jackie O, who told News.com.au about what happened after she correctly guessed Echidna as Mark Philippoussis last week.

“They really don’t want us to guess,” she told the website.

“Producers are so terrified of us guessing, so they do make it hard for us.”

Jackie O was the only judge to guess correctly last Monday, with the others guessing fellow tennis stars Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios, as well as surfer Mick Fanning.

“I did get a call the next day saying, ‘Tell me honestly, did you somehow know he was on the show?'” Jackie O said.

She says as soon as the clues gave away that it was a sportsman, she googled famous Aussie athletes and saw his pic pop up in the results.

“I think they were a little thrown that I got that one,” she said.

I think most of us were, tbh.

The Masked Singer claims to have the strictest security codes in the industry in order to keep the identity of those behind the masks an actual secret.

That includes literally keeping things hushed backstage (so the judges don’t hear the celebs’ voices by accident) and forcing audience members to put their phones in locked pouches.

On one hand it makes sense that the Masked Singer producers want the judges not to guess correctly so easily, but on the other hand, maybe it’s a sign things aren’t tricky enough.

Don’t hate the player, hate the game.