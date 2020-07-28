Honestly, who is Frillneck? The electrifying lizard is just one of 12 new masked celebrities competing on season 2 of The Masked Singer Australia. But while some other masks have been easier to guess, I’m really scratching my head over Frillneck.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “I’ve always been a stand-up guy, who hangs with birds of a feather.”

The obvious thing to say here is that Frillneck is a comedian, but is that too obvious? I don’t know. There is a bit of a laughing track in Frillneck’s first official clue video, so maybe they are a comedian.

This is The Masked Singer we’re talking about though, so the “comedian” element to the clue could just be a red herring. And “stand-up guy” could just mean Frillneck is a really decent person, right?

The People Most Likely To Be Frillneck

I honestly feel like 99 per cent of Australian comedians could be Frillneck, take your pick. So instead, I’m going to go with a more left-field guess.

What if Frillneck is Robert Irwin?

Got a beautiful frilled-neck lizard crossing the road, one of my absolute favourite reptiles up here!! pic.twitter.com/iWUfXcDuxM — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) August 11, 2019

I just find it a bit suss that New Idea, quoting mysterious sources, published a yarn recently titled, “Robert Irwin to release his own album”. That’s it, that was literally the article. Plus, Irwin is absolutely a “stand-up guy” and he works at a zoo, which sort of, maybe covers the “birds of a feather” part of the clue.

His sister, Bindi, can sing, but whether or not that talent runs in the family is a mystery to me. Irwin is learning how to play the guitar at the moment, so make of that what you will.

Anywho, beloved comedian Urzila Carlson will replace Lindsay Lohan on the guessing panel this season. She’ll join the usual lineup of Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

The Masked Singer Australia will premiere August 10 on Channel 10.