Folks, the Queen has arrived. The Masked Singer Australia has unveiled Her Majesty’s first clue of the season and it is as vague and impossible as you would expect. Join me as I marvel at Queen’s costume and mask, which I can’t decide if I love or hate.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “My sporting pedigree can’t be denied… And doesn’t that just take the cake?”

Uhhhh? T’is a tricky one.

Huge shoutout to the designer of this frock and mask and to the celebrity under it, ‘cos it doesn’t look particularly easy to put on.

Anywho, maybe Queen is an athlete or a chef or both, or perhaps has ties to either world through their family. Your guess is as good as mine at this rate.

The People Most Likely To Be Queen

Look, I have no bloody clue. I spent ten minutes Googling Sydney pastry queen Katherine Sabbath and her incredible cakes even though I know she has no apparent sporting ties.

So I asked my very smart colleague Cam Tyson if he can think of anyone and he brought Shaun Hampson to my attention. The former AFL player’s partner is *drum roll* Megan Gale, the supermodel, actor, designer, and company founder.

And, guess what? The couple own a restaurant together called Ascot Food + Wine in Melbourne, which is where Masked Singer is filmed. The dots, they can connect when forced to.

Megan is an absolute queen of her industry / in general as well, so that checks out.

Can she sing though? No idea.

Clue aside, we have a new addition to the guessing panel this season as comedian Urzila Carlson replaces Lindsay Lohan. She’ll join familiar faces Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

The Masked Singer Australia kicks off August 10 on Channel 10.