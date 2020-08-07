Folks, meet Goldfish. The shimmering contestant is part of this year’s bunch of mystery celebs on Masked Singer Australia. And unlike some of their fellow singers, who I simply cannot guess the identity of, Goldfish’s clues are plenty to work with. Let’s dive in.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “I’m not just gold, I’m quite precious… and a lot tougher than I look.”

Mmmmkay.

With the very shouty “GOLD, GOLD, GOLD” in the caption, the obvious guess would be an Olympian, right?

The People Most Likely To Be Goldfish

Alright, the obvious guess here is former competitive swimmer Stephanie Rice. In direct relation to that caption, Rice won three gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. So that could explain the gold and the choice of costume. We already know, from ads, that there is an Olympian in the mix here. The odds are high.

But, I don’t know if she fits the second half of the clue.

Other people reckon Goldfish could be a netball player from the Aussie Diamonds, since diamonds are “a lot tougher” than gold. The Masked Singer ads have also mentioned two World Cups, so there’s that.

Another theory is that Goldfish is one of the stars from the 2012 film The Sapphires. Stay with me on this one.

Since the word “gold” in the clue is gold in colour and “tougher” is in blue, blue might be a reference to sapphires. That could possibly mean Jessica Mauboy, or maybe Deborah Mailman, or Miranda Tapsell, or Shari Sebbens. Long shot, but you never know with The Masked Singer.

Guesses aside, comedian Urzila Carlson has replaced Lindsay Lohan on the guessing panel this season. She’ll join the usual lineup of Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres August 10 on Channel 10.