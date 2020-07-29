Who the heck is Echidna, you ask? GOOD QUESTION. The spiky being is part of the 12 new stars on The Masked Singer Australia season 2. And just like you, I’m bloody stumped as to who the hell it could be, so join me as I dive into some clues.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “I only know one way to go: pedal to the metal from start to finish.”

Okay, let’s break this down. There are five records in the first part of the visual clue and a cradle with a cat in it. The placement of the five records look like the Olympic rings. Does that mean anything? I don’t know! I think there’s a cracked egg (EGG BOY?) on Echidna’s shirt as well. He also sort of dances a lot, but I don’t know if that means anything. And then in the last part of the clue, he takes off running.

So I’m thinking maybe Echidna is an athlete, possibly a former Olympian, or a race car driver, or a musician with five albums, or all of the above. My head hurts. I literally just Googled “Cat in Cradle” and turns out there are numerous songs with that title.

The People Most Likely To Be Echidna

A lot of people seem to think Echidna is Grant Denyer, which is not the first time his name has come up in Aussie Masked Singer history. Last year, people through Denyer was Dragon, who turned out to be country music star Adam Brand.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph last year, Denyer revealed he’s been taking weekly singing lessons for the past few years. The Family Feud host also randomly holds five Guinness World Records (five records!), including the world’s largest tandem bungee jump of 300 metres, putting on the most amount of underwear in 60 seconds, receiving the most amount of kisses on the face in 60 seconds (????????), leading the world’s largest underwater dance class, and bursting the most balloons in 60 seconds.

Denyer is the co-host of Dancing with the Stars, which could explain the groovy moves in the clue.

Oh, not to mention…

But the cat in the cradle? No idea.

Until there are more clues available, I think I’m going to leave things with Denyer. Do I secretly hope Echidna is Formula One driver and music lover Daniel Ricciardo? Yes, yes I do.

FUN FACT: he’s part owner in the Goods Way music venue in London with Ben Lovett of Mumford and Sons.

Guessing aside, comedian Urzila Carlson will replace Lindsay Lohan on the panel this season. She’ll join the usual lineup of Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres August 10 on Channel 10.

Stay tuned for more clues.