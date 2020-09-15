Did you guess that Kate Miller-Heidke was performing as the Queen character on Australia’s The Masked Singer? No? Neither did I. If anything, I was impressed at the show’s ability to rein in her operatic talents, keeping her identity a mystery until Monday night’s grand finale. Kudos.
Now that we’ve all calmed down from that dramatic reveal, the singer has showcased how the show kept her identity such a closely-guarded secret.
Fuck, sorry. I’m just double checking now, and that’s not quite true: taking to Instagram, the Eurovision stunner admitted the show had a rough time concealing those piercing high notes and unique timbre from Aussie audiences.
“Okay. So I fooled… maybe 3% of you. And Hughsey,” she said. “But I had a really great time trying!”
Regardless, the piccies speak to the considerable effort production staffers took to keep the talent’s identity under wraps, including the use of a genuine balaclava in the green room.
No, The Masked Singer didn’t hire Australia’s Pussy Riot representatives, nor did they bring masked legends TISM or The Locust out of hibernation. That’s Miller-Heidke, in a balaclava, looking like some kind of special-ops Batman villain.
The second mask is a nice touch, given the show’s other big behind-the-scenes drama.
Another piccie showcases the Aussie star sporting an astronaut-adjacent look. Cop that bodysuit covering everything but her face, plus the pro-spec headphones and microphone.
A third image makes Miller-Heidke look like some kind of ornate chandelier held above the stage. Aerial performances aren’t exactly new for her, mind you.
The singer finished the competition in second place, behind Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson, who stunned audiences as a caricature of Australia’s most famous cop-killer.
Entertainer Eddie Perfect, whose Frillneck costume was a few scales short of a furry convention, wound up in third.
Cop a recap of Miller-Heidke’s performances below:
Image: @katemillerheidke / Instagram