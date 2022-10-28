The world’s most notorious jack of all trades Johnny Sins has met up with former MAFS star Hayley Vernon for an X-rated interview.

Two worlds (America and Australia) have most definitely collided.

The video was uploaded to Hayley’s Instagram and captioned, “I ask Johnny Sins what’s the biggest difference between American girls and Australian girls, I was surprised to say the least!!”

“Here’s a glimpse into my time with the GOAT of adult movies.”

Hayley began her line of questioning by saying that she knew it “was going to be a bit controversial”.

Johnny responded to her question by saying “[judging by] the Aussie girls that I’ve met…which is a few, obviously.” Okay mate — no need to flex. “They’re very…what’s the word? I don’t want to say aggressive but…”

Before Johnny finished his thought, Hayley jumped in with a cheeky “Stop it! I’ll show you aggressive…”.

“American girls tend to be a lot shyer, more reserved” Johnny continued.

“Even the porn girls.”

“I actually thought the American girls would be a lot more verbacious (I think she meant “voracious”). Maybe I’ve watched too many American movies,” reflected Hayley.

Hayley Vernon has made enormous waves in the adult film industry ever since her departure from MAFS season seven.

She was undoubtedly was one of the originators behind the MAFS to OnlyFans pipeline which has since become common practice.

In January, Vernon was reportedly banking $600,000 per year from OnlyFans.

This put the creator in the top 0.2% of accounts worldwide as per the Daily Mail.

She seemed absolutely stoked to land an interview with Johnny Sins who is regarded as the GOAT of the NSFW genre. Good on her!

We stan a trendsetter!