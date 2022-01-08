Hayley Vernon from season seven of Married at First Sight has come out swinging against her neighbours after they reported her for allegedly shirking isolation measures.

Vernon, who is an outspoken anti-vaxxer has gone as far as to say she wouldn’t have a child with someone who has received the COVID vaccine.

However, last week Vernon joined the thousands of Australians who managed to catch the virus over the holiday period, forcing her to go into a mandatory seven days of home isolation until her symptoms wore off.

This current controversy was sparked when Vernon’s neighbours allegedly dobbed her in to her building manager, saying that she still had COVID.

Vernon took to Instagram to set the record straight for her 63,000 followers on the platform.

“To the person that tried to dob me in to my building manager and say I have covid, I had covid. I’ve done my isolation period. Mind your own business..

“The world we live in is a joke” she wrote.

In a second Insta story, the MAFS contestant described her symptoms and explained that she would still not be getting the vaccine, copping the ubiquitous Instagram bubble at the bottom of the screen for her trouble.

Following her participation in Married at First Sight, Vernon now makes an extremely good living through OnlyFans.

As per the Daily Mail, she banks approximately $600,000 per year from the platform putting her in the top 0.2% of accounts worldwide.

READ MORE MAFS Lads Bryce And Sam Punched On In Public & The Footage Has Killed My Last 3 Brain Cells

No stranger to whacky headlines, Vernon also made the news in the middle of 2021 when a tattoo on her butt became infected and she needed to be rushed to hospital.

Married at First Sight is set to return to Aussie TV screens on the 31st of January for those out there wishing to escape our COVID-ridden reality and embrace the joy of forfeiting a few brain cells.