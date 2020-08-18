Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon has spoken out about the backlash she’s received since joining OnlyFans.

Speaking to The Wash, the Sydney-based reality star pointed out the irony of men slut-shaming her for sharing racy pics on the adult content site, then checking out her pics.

“It’s funny how guys call women with OnlyFans sluts and shame them, but they are more than happy when you’re sending them nudes for free,” she said.

“They just can’t stand the idea that a woman would profit from or be in control [of her body].”

She went on to discuss her motives behind joining the platform.

“I like the thought of being able to document a stage in my life where I am truly content with the woman I am and the skin I wear,” she said.

“In a world where a woman’s sexuality is used for profit by everyone but her, I feel empowered that I can do this on my own accord.”

She described OnlyFans as “a platform where the consumer is able to get a more personal one-on-one connection with the creator,” opining that it’s “not just ‘porn’ – a lot of the girls, as well as men, are producing high quality pieces that are directed and set by some of the best photographers and stylists in the country.”

She added, “It comes down to me doing what I want and for far too long sexuality has been deemed something a woman should do behind closed doors.”

More power to ya, queen!