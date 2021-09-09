Married At First Sight 2020 contestants Ivan Sarakula and Hayley Vernon are reportedly being ‘looked into’ by Queensland Police after a video of Vernon leaning out of Sarakula’s car without a seatbelt has emerged online.

In the video, which was posted to Sarakula’s Instagram, the ex-MAFS star can be seen driving around the Broadbeach area in the Gold Coast with Hayley Vernon and Gold Coast real estate agent Joshua Soineva.

Vernon takes a moment to lift up her shirt and sway her arms in the air while in the back seat, where it becomes evident that she isn’t wearing a seat belt.

Queensland Police confirmed in a statement to the Daily Telegraph that they are currently looking into the matter. The video has since been deleted.

“QPS is aware of the video and looking into it,” a spokeswoman for Queensland Police said.

You can have a look at snippets of the video below.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the two were driving back from a lovely little lunch at Koi Broadbeach. A fancy plate of fish also makes me want to lift my top up, but for all that is good and holy strap on a damn seatbelt, luv.

It’s also important to keep in mind that both of these MAFS exports have been slammed in the past for pedalling a whole smorgasbord of COVID conspiracy theories, and thus do not deserve your support.

According to Yahoo, Vernon made an Instagram post back in 2020 claiming that fake dummies were being used to make Coronavirus patients look worse than they are, 5G and Wifi causes cancer, and that the whole pandemic was just a ploy to cover up 5G tower installation.

“Why does the government want to push out all these towers overnight while we are in lockdown and can’t protest?” she reportedly wrote to her Instagram story.

It goes without saying that all of these claims are not backed by any sort of science.

Sarakula on the other hand told Hit105’s Stav, Abby and Matt that he has “doubts” about the COVID-19 pandemic. Please, I’m dying to hear them.

“I don’t know, I think there’s more to the story that we don’t know… there’s just something going on that’s just fishy,” he said.

So yeah, am I surprised by this police investigation? Not really.