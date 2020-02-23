Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon has been very open about her ongoing battle with drug addiction and she’s now recounted a very prevalent aspect of the recovery process: relapse.

Daily Mail Australia has obtained a photo of Hayley holding what appears to be two yellow sneaker-shaped tablets that she allegedly took at a New Years Eve dance party, nine months before she began filming MAFS in September.

It is also alleged that the 32-year-old used magic mushrooms in Bali last month.

When approached by the publication, Vernon insisted it was just a momentary relapse.

“This doesn’t mean I’m back in my bedroom on meth every weekend. Nobody is perfect,” she said.

She went on to recount using magic mushrooms while in Bali during a “spiritual trip.”

“I had never tried psychedelics and used them for meditation on a spiritual trip to Gili Trawangan island. It was an awakening experience,” she added.

In January, the bodybuilder shared a private Facebook post about her experience taking ‘mushy shakes’ on the Indonesian party island.

“I tried a mushy shake last night for the first time in my life, mind blown! It was fair to say I ended up having five. We rode our pushbikes into the jungle, where I found a place that had bright coloured doors, and art everywhere,” she wrote.

“I can’t put it into words but the clarity that I was able to get through this experience was unreal, I was tapping into a different level of light and energy, and having major epiphanies… all I can say is wow.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can seek help via ReachOut. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.