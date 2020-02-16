If, like myself, you were disgusted by Married At First Sight groom David Cannon’s senseless comments about bride Hayley Vernon’s past, don’t worry, you’re not alone as it appears loads of online punters are also gunning for his cancellation.

ICYMI: On last night’s episode of MAFS, the couples took to the couch to discuss the progress of their respective relationships with the experts.

It was at this point that the truck driver began to shame Vernon for her past drug usage and smoking addiction, admitting that he’s ready to give up on their relationship.

“She can’t change her past with drugs, and I accept that, so I can let that slide. But here I am with a recovering drug addict that’s a smoker,” he said.

As his comments understandably drew tears from her, she responded, “Oh my god, I can’t believe you just said that. I’m a recovered drug addict.

“I’m not my past. You’re saying it like it’s a bad thing that you’ve been matched with me because of that. I am such a good egg— this situation has brought out the worst in me because it has been such high pressure. But for you to say that. I am a recovered drug addict and the [experts] can attest to that. I’ve done so much work on myself to get to where I am today.”

The conversation became even more tense, forcing relationship expert John Aiken to intervene.

“David, this is for you. Hayley has in the past had issues with substances. In the past, but not now. She is someone who was very resilient, just like you, who had a huge amount of time for personal growth and development,” he said.

“You can’t judge her by her past. She is not chained by it.”

If you’d had a peek at the MAFS hashtag on Twitter, you will have noticed that other fans shared your fury over his insensitive attitude towards Hayley’s battle.

Called it last week. David is a jerk simply looking for a way out ???? #MAFS #mafsau #MarriedAtFirstSightau https://t.co/CpZVui2cWr — Tess Tickles (@EMMMMgirl) February 16, 2020

David triggering Hayley is fucking disgusting. I don’t want to even hear her try to apologise to HIM anymore #mafs — Keely Willis (@keelywillis_) February 16, 2020

David can fuck right off. Any sympathy I had for him is gone. #MAFSAU #mafs — BossBitch (@Tinker_Shar) February 16, 2020

Oh fuck! The David and Hayley commitment ceremony went from bad to worse! David definitely judged Hayley on her past. As for the money comment, if he cant move past it or accept her smoking and past then there’s no point continuing the relationship. Surprised he wrote stay #MAFS — Anthea (@RavinEmerald) February 16, 2020