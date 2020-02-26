Married At First Sight’s David Cannon has confessed to letting his wife Hayley Vernon ingest her own shit for five days, which Vernon said was “bordering on abuse.”

Speaking on News.com.au’s Not Here To Make Friends podcast, Cannon explained how he cleaned their toilet bowl with Vernon’s toothbrush and didn’t tell her for almost a week. Vernon was gutted and embarrassed.

“He did one of the most repulsive things in the show’s history, and I’d say that’s bordering on abuse,” she said.

“No one else lashed out like that, and everyone else was under the same stress,” she added, referring to the other couples.

Cannon tried to justify the revolting act by saying Vernon cheated on him with another husband on the show.

While the footage has not aired on TV yet, a video surfaced last week.

“About three days after the cheating scandal happens, I’ve heard nothing from Hayley and I’m in a really dark place,” Cannon said.

“I still had her room key, and that’s when I did something really childish.

“I regret it now because I’ve lowered myself to her level.”

Apparently the couple had been beefing over the cleanliness of the toilet bowl. Cannon reckoned Vernon was to blame.

“I raised it with her like 16 times,” he said.

“The bathroom was just armageddon.

“That’s when I grabbed the toothbrush and I did something I shouldn’t have, which was to scrub the toilet with her toothbrush and I left it there.”

That alone is a pretty fucked up thing to do to anyone, let alone your partner. But that’s not even the worst part.

“She used [the toothbrush] for five days, then I let one of her friends know and [Vernon] was told,” Cannon said.

Cannon claims he Googled to see whether or not his stunt was actually safe, concluding: “It’s her own poo, it’s her own bacteria in her own body so it’s not going to hurt her.”

Please do not follow his advice.

“I’m ashamed of myself,” he finally said. Good.

Vernon said she doesn’t want to revisit the saga, so this may well be the last we’ll hear of it after the show actually airs tonight on Channel Nine.