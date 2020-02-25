Thanks for signing up!

After narrowly surviving a baboon attack in Sydney last night, we were later savaged by something just as, if not more, ferocious: footage of Aleks and Ivan’s gross-ass smooch on Married At First Sight.

The couple became notably closer in last night’s episode, which is great for them, but evidently not so great for us.

“I’m really happy with how things are going tonight, and I just wanted to let you know,” Aleks told her husband, before going in for a peck and saying, “Cheers to a good day.”

That’s when the longest, sloppiest kiss you’ve ever bloody seen on-screen occurred and blinded most of Australia.

Check out the footage (at your own risk) here.

Meanwhile punters were extremely vocal RE: their feelings about the kiss and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Watching Ivan kiss Aleks is like watching a mule trying to eat an apple#MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFS pic.twitter.com/AdLvkK9qQr — Big Zurhaar Energy (@Tditchy15) February 25, 2020