While most of the chatter about MAFS online tonight revolved around THAT ENDING, where David was alerted to the (potential) fact that Hayley was hooking up with fellow star Michael in Darling Harbour (lol), there was another moment that captured fans attention – Josh and his mummy.

Yep, Josh has one of those helicopter mums that involve themselves in their son’s business. Well, we assume that’s the case judging by her behaviour tonight – basically, when Josh brought up that Cathy had been ignoring him for three days – for valid reasons, like maybe being a dismissive little shit about her very valid jealousy issues – she mildly lost it.

“Never ignore Josh again,” she said to Cathy, who could not fucking believe what was going down.

They sorted things out, but the rest of Australia did NOT.

Josh's Mum: 'DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOU'VE DONE TO MY SON? DO YOU KNOW HOW TRAUMATISED HE IS RIGHT NOW! LOOK WHAT YOU'VE DONE TO MY BOY!!!' Josh: #MAFS pic.twitter.com/D83seqv8Yl — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) February 25, 2020

Joshs Mum: Cathy, I heard you haven’t been making Joshies grilled cheese properly. It’s cut in TRIANGLES. NOT RECTANGLES #MAFS pic.twitter.com/atsQIxOGbY — Bibs (@BibsWWPD) February 25, 2020

#MAFS josh will ring his mum now to tell her he cleaned his teeth properly — Trent (@trentmayne7) February 25, 2020

I can't believe Josh turned out to be this season's Milhouse… ???? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/dP5Lhgbso2 — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) February 25, 2020

Of course Josh is happier now, Cathy. His mother basically threatened you with a painful death if you ignore her boy again. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Emmee (@blueemmee) February 25, 2020

the way i have completely changed lanes to aleks and ivan and left cathy and josh i still love cathy but josh and his mum draining my life #mafs — ???????????????????? ✰ (@ultrcaviolence) February 25, 2020

Josh needs to cut the umbilical cord #MAFSAU #mafs — PinkParty (@PinkPartyPie) February 25, 2020

Cathy trying to bend over backwards to please josh all he does is run to mum she deserves better #MAFSAU #MAFS — Sinbad (@Sinbadf4w) February 25, 2020

Cathy and the rest of Australia right now #MAFS pic.twitter.com/QBEXhkQGvM — Stacey (@staceygoree) February 25, 2020

Josh deals with his marital issues like a big boy #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/aOFfFXHfCp — Las Wijayatilake (@LasandroFlores) February 25, 2020

LOL guys. Never stop with the hilarious tweets, please.