Fans Have Already Cast The Harry Potter HBO Reboot & There’s Some Fkn Rogue Choices Out There

Last week the world was divided over the news that HBO was close to confirming production on a Harry Potter TV series. The main issue is, the Harry Potter HBO reboot is seen by some fans as coming too soon after the original eight films — and of course You-Know-Who (J.K. Rowling) will be making major bank if it gets off the ground.

But some Harry Potter stans are excited for the prospect of longer book adaptations, with each of the seven novels apparently set to cop its own full season of the HBO TV series, according to Bloomberg. Justice for Charlie Weasley, who didn’t even make it into the film versions. Maybe we’ll finally see him on our screens.

So while we wait for official confirmation on the Harry Potter TV series from HBO and Warner Bros, here’s what we know so far.

Is HBO doing a Harry Potter TV series?

All the way back in 2021, industry bible The Hollywood Reporter was first to report that a HBO Max Harry Potter TV series was in “early development”.

Fast forward two years to 2023 and Deadline provided us with an update: the series is “on track to clear its biggest hurdle”, which is — you guessed it — getting Rowling on board.

Apparently once she signs upon the dotted line (to no doubt make bazillions of galleons), the Harry Potter HBO TV series can officially begin production.

When will the Harry Potter TV series premiere?

While we wait for the above to happen, we can only speculate on a production timeline. The first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is relatively short, so surely it won’t take long to write the script — the source material is right there!

Professor Trelawney would probably predict a late 2024 premiere date for the Harry Potter HBO series at the very earliest.

Who will be cast in the Harry Potter reboot?

Now to the fun stuff. Harry Potter lovers have been mentally fancasting a reboot or a Marauders prequel for years now.

If you’re not familiar, the Marauders are the characters Remus Lupin, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew and Harry’s dad, James Potter.

So really, HBO have had the hard work done for them. In fact, fans have been talking about a Marauders prequel for so long, their dream cast are now old enough to play the characters as they appear in the Harry Potter books.

So let’s dive in to those characters first, shall we?

Andrew Garfield as Remus Lupin

This is a really popular fancast, to the point that Andrew Garfield himself is aware of it. He was even asked about it in a WIRED interview (at the 2:26 mark below):

Garfield is currently 39 and the character of Lupin (played by David Thewlis in the last four OG movies) is supposed to be 35 when we first meet him, but looking a little older due to the whole werewolf thing. So that maths checks out.

Ben Barnes as Sirius Black

Another fancast that just won’t quit is this one — Shadow and Bone star Ben Barnes as Harry Potter’s wildly handsome godfather and fan-fave character Sirius Black.

At 41, Barnes is a little older than mid-30s Sirius but hot damn, he looks good for his age.

Like Garfield, Barnes has been asked about this and was kinda into the comparisons:

Sounds like he’s very much a Harry Potter fan and he’s a Gryffindor. Match made in heaven, HBO.

Adam Driver as Severus Snape

True, there was a tradition to only cast British actors in the Harry Potter films but honestly, these fan edits just make it seem too perfect. Sorry, but I can’t un-see Adam Driver as Snape now.

The idea of Driver playing the antagonistic Potions Master is not a new one, so you never know — HBO could already have him on their little wish list.

New Harry Potter movie idea: Adam Driver as a young Snape, his years as a death eater and his transition into Dumbledore’s inside man. 10/10 would watch. pic.twitter.com/FEIP3c8xr3 — INSTILL  (@InstillTV) November 21, 2020

Tom Felton as Lucius Malfoy

Someone who has always been proud of his Harry Potter work and frankly milked it for all its worth is Tom Felton, who of course played Harry’s nemesis Draco Malfoy in the original film series.

Tiktoker @incorrectharrypotter put it out there that Felton should play the father of his character in the Harry Potter HBO TV series, and it just makes sense, tbh.

Do it for us, Tom!

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

I mean, he already is Albus Dumbledore in a couple of the Fantastic Beasts prequel movies but there’s some confusion about his age in the original movies versus the prequels. This meme did the rounds after Secrets of Dumbledore was released:

Pop culture site ScreenRant flat-out reckons he’s too young to do it, and given Dumbledore is supposed to be super old by the time Harry and co start at Hogwarts, they’re probably right. HBO better have a good CGI budget.

Unknown young actors as the main trio

This is kind of key, in my opinion. The Harry Potter HBO TV series should follow the original movies in casting young, unknown actors to play the core trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, teaming them up with more established actors.

As the cast reflected in the Return To Hogwarts HBO Max reunion special in 2022, it was pretty incredible to have these young up-and-comers working with absolute legends of stage and screen — Dame Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman… the list goes on.

Harry Potter made Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint household names, so it would be weird if some famous kid actor stepped into these iconic roles.

Is there a trailer for the Harry Potter HBO reboot yet?

No way, but we’ll update you as soon as more info apparates into our lives.