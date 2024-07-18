Uber Is Becoming A One Stop Shop For Your Next Aussie Road Trip With Uber Rent

After running away from all my problems and spending a few years travelling, there’s still one thing I hate with a passion: renting a freaking car. Trawling through different rental sites to get the best deal and getting hit with extra fees left, right and centre is my idea of hell.

I’ve tried all sorts of things – like an Airbnb type of car rental while overseas – and have found myself in some truly terrible situations.

Like travelling in the tiniest car known to man and being smothered by backpacks, or finding myself worrying about being stranded in the middle of the Utah desert without any road assistance. After too many risky trials and tribulations, I’m now convinced that it’s safer (and honestly easier!) to go with the tried and true car companies!

Look, I’m a simple gal, and I’m also lazy. So I was kinda intrigued when Uber’s new offering hit my inbox today – it’s called Uber Rent, and it does all the hard work for you when you’re looking to head off on a road trip.

Like Charli xcx famously said: Vroom Vroom, bitches! (Image: Instagram @charli_xcx)

It sort of acts like a rental hub, where you can pop in the address you’re looking to start your journey from, and it’ll sort everything out for you.

It compares prices from almost 30 vehicle rental companies, such as Budget, Avis, Thrifty and more. You can filter by price, availability, and location (there’s over 1700+ of them!) and look for a fancy Tesla or a tiny lil’ cheap sedan to get you on the road.

You can either pay in advance for a discount or pay later when you pick the car up from the rental location.

The process is pretty simple. (Image: Uber)

The part that piqued my interest was the fact you only have to be 18 to use Uber Rent, which is a godsend. There’s a disclaimer that there could be some extra fees if you’re under 25, but it depends on which car company you end up going with.

And since you’re not borrowing a car from some dodgy acquaintance or stranger, there’s a bit more security in knowing that you’ll be getting from A to B in one piece.

TBH, I’m a passenger princess, so I won’t be doing any driving. But I WILL be making sure my partner knows how to use Uber Rent so he can ~whisk~ me away on the holidays I deserve.

