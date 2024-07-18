OPPO Made A Phone Camera That Will Help Your Partner Take Better Photos Of You

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with OPPO to help level up your photos.

As a boyfriend who falls into the trope of being unable to take a good photo of their girlfriend, I must confess, that I need help. Graphic design is not my passion, nor an innate skill I could “gifted child” my way through to adulthood. However, OPPO hopes to bridge that gap and make photography easier for those struggling.

This year, OPPO announced its brand new Reno12 series smartphones. These new smartphones are going all-in on photography with photo-editing software to help anyone take the right pic to hard launch their relationship on social media.

Other tech includes a high-end telephoto portrait camera that should enable anyone to capture half-body portraits similar to a professional DSLR. Now, you can turn those dimly lit dinner photos (that obscure your partner in the dark) into something mysterious and aesthetic, and will quickly turn your subject into the next Internet It Girl.

However, don’t think the great tech will protect you from the “bad photo taker” allegations. As someone stuck in the trenches trying to take a decent selfie that doesn’t make me look like Charlie’s dating profile from It’s Always Sunny In Philidelphia, a great phone camera can only do so much. First and foremost, you need to know your angles.

Think back to all those photos that captured your side profile from an unflattering perspective or when you accidentally opened your rear camera while bedrotting. An unflattering angle is make or break with any photo. If you’re not getting on your knees to match your partner’s eye level and moving a distance away for better framing, you’re not doing your partner justice.

This sometimes means that objects may end up in the background, but thankfully the new Reno12 series was released with a stack of new AI software, including an AI Eraser which removes objects from photos simply by circling them. So, if you do take a lovely photo of your partner, but something distracting is in frame, you can easily remove it and be lauded for your impeccable use of mise-en-scene.

The software also features an unblurring tool, so if you take a group photo and someone’s face has that Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban final shot effect on their face (real ones know what’s up), then you can quickly use a tool in your photo app to help unblur it and add some clarity to your photo.

If you’re a boyfriend who’s recently learned that you have to take 20 candid photos so your partner can find one they’re happy with, or you’re a girlfriend who has revoked your boyfriend’s photo-taking status in the relationship, this phone should hopefully put your relationship back on the right track.

Get your Instagram feed back on track and check out the new OPPO Reno12 Series here. Also, if you pick up an OPPO Reno12 Pro now, you’ll also score an OPPO Watch X on the side for no extra cost.

