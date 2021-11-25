At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Wands at the ready, witches and wizards! BINGE has unveiled the release date and sneaky teaser for the almighty Harry Potter reunion.

Let us be your Daily Prophet and provide you with all the deets about the epic spesh that’s legit more exciting than the Triwizard Tournament!

Who’s taking part in the Harry Potter reunion?

The big three Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) join filmmaker Chris Columbus to trade yarns about their time making the epic Harry Potter flicks.

There’ll also be a slew of beloved guests from the eight movies, including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James & Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

What a bloody line-up!

Will J.K. Rowling be attending?

LOL hell no!

That transphobic muggle won’t be setting foot anywhere near the reunion. Dumbledore won’t have it!

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet, but there’s a spicy teaser that’ll have die-hard stans tearing up:

Where can I watch the Harry Potter reunion?

All you witches and wizards can watch the reunion special on a muggle device known as the television (or laptop) via streaming giants BINGE and Foxtel.

When is the Harry Potter reunion airing?

BINGE has today announced that they’ll be dropping the reunion spesh on the same day as overseas on January 1 from 7pm AEDT.

So can your New Year’s Day plans, this’ll be way more ~magical~!

What made them decide to do a reunion?

Apparently the major success and critical acclaim of the Friends reunion is what inspired the idea, according to The Sun.

Earlier this year, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc reunited on-screen for the first time since the show ended in 2004.

The Harry Potter reunion will have a similar vibe, with the cast reuniting after years apart to share fun stories for funs to see and enjoy.