Miriam Margolyes Stands By Telling Adult Harry Potter Fans To Get Over It: ‘Grow Up’

Miriam Margolyes, known for her brutal interviews, has once again told adult Harry Potter fans they need to grow up and move on from the series. RIP.

Margolyes played Professor Pomona Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (you probably remember her from the mandrake scene) and reprised her role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

In an interview with ABC News Breakfast, Margolyes was asked if she was upset about the backlash she’s been facing since she said Harry Potter is only for children. At the time, she suggested it was “worrying” that the franchise has such dedicated adult fans.

“I’m not unhappy about it. I just think that it’s for children. And if your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it. You know, go on to other things,” she told the show.

Miriam Margolyes portrayed Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise.

“No, seriously,” she insisted, after the hosts laughed.

“It’s a great series. It’s a wonderful set of films. I’m proud I was in it, but it was 25 years ago. You know, grow up! Read Dickens.”

I don’t know what’s more funny: Margolyes dragging Harry Potter fans to hell and back, or her assumption that they have never read another book in their lives?

In case you missed it, Margolyes first hit out at Harry Potter fans in an interview with New Zeland’s 1News two weeks ago.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” she said.

“It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children.”

Margolyes then complained that she still gets requests from Harry Potter fans on Cameo.

“They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No,” she said.

Okay, now condemn J.K. Rowling‘s transphobia too!

Oh wait. She’s defended her.

Looks like someone else needs to move on from a certain author, too.

