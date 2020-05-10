Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes has caused a stir after admitting that she wanted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to die of coronavirus during his recent hospitalisation.

The actress recently appeared on Adam HillsThe Last Leg Locked Down Under, and was asked her opinion of how the government has handled the pandemic.

Never one to hold back, she told the hosts:

“Appallingly, of course, appallingly. It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal. I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die. Then I thought that will reflect badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person that wants people to die.”

She then added:

“So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better. But he didn’t get better as a human being. And I really would prefer that. So we’re in the shit, basically, here.”

Reactions have been mixed to say the least. Some said that the public should save its outrage for Boris Johnson himself, who has been responsible for “thousands upon thousands of actual deaths” thanks to his government’s handling of the pandemic:

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, labelled her comments “disgusting” and an example of “toxic tribalism”:

Miriam Margolyes appeared on an episode of Q&A back in 2015 and was asked her opinion of the then-Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. “He’s a tit,” she said.

Image: Getty Images / Yui Mok