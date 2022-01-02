At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Potterheads appear to have been struck by a confusion spell after Emma Watson’s extremely suss comment about Tom Felton in the Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts special.

Watson and Felton joined their HP castmates like Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint for a reunion special on January 1st, where the actress who played Hermoine Granger casually revealed that she had a crush on IRL Draco Malfoy. You and me both, girl.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” Watson said.

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.

“And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.”

Hear that? That’s the sound of Watson x Felton shippers around the world screaming like a mandrake at this news.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet,” she added.

“It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,” Felton replied.

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day.”

While Watson urges that nothing “ever, ever, ever” happened between the pair, that hasn’t stopped Twitter from claiming this as hard proof of their childhood headcanon, with some suggesting they boned.

“Is Emma Watson lying about nothing happening between her and Tom Felton? Yeah,” said one fan online.

“Sorry but Emma Watson and Tom Felton are completely in love and nobody can change my mind,” declared another.

This final tweet has magically sent me.

You can watch the adorable, page-turning moment unfold in Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts on Binge.

Image: Getty Images [Sean Dempsey - PA Images] / Twitter [@Jasmynflowers]