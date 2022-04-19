CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses transphobia.

In more disappointing news Miriam Margolyes aka Professor Sprout has defended J.K. Rowling’s transphobia. Big fucking sigh.

Margolyes’ comments come from an interview with Radio Times. In the interview she reiterated her belief that gender is a spectrum. But then she criticised the sustained backlash against J.K. Rowling’s transphobia.

“There isn’t one answer to all these trans questions,” she said.

“We all know people who are slightly pansy or a bit butch or whatever you call it.”

Let’s make this clear: there are no ‘trans questions’. To use that language massively undermines and invalidates the experiences of trans and non-binary people who deserve to be uplifted, celebrated and respected.

It’s particularly disheartening because Miriam Margolyes is a lesbian. For a member of the LGBTQIA+ community to engage in wilful ignorance about the existence of trans and non-binary people is grim. At this point we all need to be coming out swinging in defence of trans rights.

As a baby lesbian, seeing people like Margolyes talk openly about their sexuality was groundbreaking for me. But her comments reinforce the idea of there being any debate about trans and non-binary people.

In the interview she described the anger and vitriol faced by J.K Rowling as “misplaced”.

“But I think the vituperation that JK Rowling has received is misplaced,” she said.

“I don’t know her at all. I admire her as a human being. She’s a generous woman, she’s a brilliant writer.”

None of those factors mean someone should be exempt from criticism when using their massive platform to attack an already persecuted minority group. C’mon Miriam. 10000 points off Hufflepuff.

Margolyes also said she thought that “a lot of the misery would disappear” if people were kinder to one another. Yes, that’s undoubtedly true.

But that doesn’t mean protecting TERFs from valid criticism about the way their language harms people. It should be about creating a world that’s kinder to trans, non-binary and gender diverse people.

Finally Margolyes said she would happily mediate between J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson.

ICYMI Emma Watson has been openly supportive of trans people. So have the other two OG Harry Potter lead actors Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. That’s my Golden Trio!!! But it’s also literally the bare minimum.

Margolyes had previously criticised Rowling’s views, describing them as “conservative”.

“She has a rather conservative view of transgender people. I don’t think I do,” she told The Times in 2020.

“I can’t make it out. It’s a matter of personal happiness for people and I think that’s what you should concentrate on.”

So it’s doubly disappointing that she’s now defending JKR’s Bubotuber pus.

First Hagrid and now Professor Sprout. No more magic for any of you, thanks.