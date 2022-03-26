J.K Rowling’s transphobic comments are vile and unrepentant. From her Twitter to a whole book, one of the world’s wealthiest women has spent a chunk of her life going after an incredibly marginalised group. Normal behaviour! And now all that grossness has been defended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yes you did read that right.

In one of the most bizarre crossovers of all time Vladimir fucking Putin has come out swinging to defend Rowling’s “gender critical” views. Putin gave a big long speech at a televised meeting on Friday. He essentially arguing that the West is trying to “cancel” Russia amidst its invasion of Ukraine. Normal! Stuff!

“They are trying to cancel a thousand-year-old country,” said Putin at one point. This proves my longstanding theory that words simply have no meaning anymore.

“They cancelled Joanne Rowling recently, the children’s author,” he said later in the speech.

“Just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights.”

"It's impossible to imagine such a thing in our country" President Vladimir Putin uses J K Rowling as an example of Western cynicism and "cancel culture", which he says is currently being aimed at Russia. Latest on Ukraine: https://t.co/XTFXr6HmAe 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/TyH9lddC5k — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2022

Just incredibly cursed stuff. Predictably the internet has had a fkn field day with it though.

If I was a formerly beloved fantasy author and vast swathes of my readership and most of the LGBT+ community turned their back on me, only for me to be endorsed by Vladimir Putin, I might start to examine my life choices. — David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) March 25, 2022

jk rowling getting endorsed by vladimir putin is an almost cosmically beautiful fuck around and find out scenario — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 25, 2022

Vladimir Putin referencing JK Rowling in a speech about cancel culture is so batshit that even if it happened in a dream I would be like “wtf that can’t be real” and yet it is our reality — Arthur Webber 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BernieTranders) March 25, 2022

putin mentioning jk rowling is the funniest outcome. i couldn’t have even imagined this — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) March 25, 2022

When JK Rowling sat in that cafe all those years ago, there’s no way she could have known she’d one day be endorsed by Vladimir Putin. Never give up on your dreams. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2022

jk rowling vladimir putin 🤝 making the world worse

and then complaining

about cancel culture https://t.co/P9zuoo3hNA — jenny_tightpants_ (@halomancer1) March 25, 2022

I'm at a conference where many of the trans attendees can only be themselves in places like this because it's too dangerous or the consequences too devastating for them to be out full-time. So I don't want to hear about JK Rowling's "cancellation" – I really don't. — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) March 25, 2022

For her part, J.K Rowling has criticised Putin’s reference to her. Not for the transphobia though!

“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine,” she Tweeted.

I dunno, you’d think literal Vladimir Putin using you to justify his ideas would maybe lead to just a tad of self-reflection? Just a weeny teeny little bit? A smidgen of thought perhaps?

Or maybe even a realisation that we actually all have a duty to actively uplift, support and defend trans and non-binary people. Just a thought there!

The whole Putin/Rowling situation is definitely proof that we’re currently in the darkest timeline so far. I am literally ripping up my 2022 Bingo Card as we speak.