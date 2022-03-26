J.K Rowling’s transphobic comments are vile and unrepentant. From her Twitter to a whole book, one of the world’s wealthiest women has spent a chunk of her life going after an incredibly marginalised group. Normal behaviour! And now all that grossness has been defended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yes you did read that right.

In one of the most bizarre crossovers of all time Vladimir fucking Putin has come out swinging to defend Rowling’s “gender critical” views. Putin gave a big long speech at a televised meeting on Friday. He essentially arguing that the West is trying to “cancel” Russia amidst its invasion of Ukraine. Normal! Stuff!

“They are trying to cancel a thousand-year-old country,” said Putin at one point. This proves my longstanding theory that words simply have no meaning anymore.

“They cancelled Joanne Rowling recently, the children’s author,” he said later in the speech.

“Just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights.”

Just incredibly cursed stuff. Predictably the internet has had a fkn field day with it though.

For her part, J.K Rowling has criticised Putin’s reference to her. Not for the transphobia though!

“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine,” she Tweeted.

I dunno, you’d think literal Vladimir Putin using you to justify his ideas would maybe lead to just a tad of self-reflection? Just a weeny teeny little bit? A smidgen of thought perhaps?

Or maybe even a realisation that we actually all have a duty to actively uplift, support and defend trans and non-binary people. Just a thought there!

The whole Putin/Rowling situation is definitely proof that we’re currently in the darkest timeline so far. I am literally ripping up my 2022 Bingo Card as we speak.

