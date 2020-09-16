Robbie Coltrane, 70, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie series, has defended J.K. Rowling’s rampant transphobia while simultaneously saying that he does not want to get involved. Nice one.

The actor told the Radio Times in an interview: “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.

“They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’”

He then refused to go further because, “I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that shit, which I don’t need at my time of life”.

Well, you’re kinda involved in the shitshow now, aren’t you Hagrid?

Just yesterday, the internet awoke to the hashtag #RIPJKRowling, and although the infamous author had not died, she definitely did put a few more nails in the coffin of her reputation.

J.K. had just announced her latest book, Trouble Blood, which was shockingly transphobic in its premise.

The book, written under the pen name of Robert Galbraith, tells the story of a cis male serial killer who dresses like a woman to murder his victims. Naturally, J.K. received huge backlash for the new novel, mostly based on the fact that she has managed to consistently stay in the headlines for transphobic comments.

J.K. Rowling was originally accused of being massively transphobic after responding to an article called “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”.

She tweeted: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

As if this wasn’t bad enough, she then decided to rub salt in the wound by writing: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She was rightfully criticised by the Harry Potter dream trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as well as others. Not Hagrid though… unfortunately not Hagrid.