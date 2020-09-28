Fantastic Beast And Where To Find Them actor Eddie Redmayne has condemned J.K Rowling’s transphobic comments, but asserted that the abuse she’s faced in retaliation is perhaps a bit too far.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Redmayne confirmed that he does not agree with Rowling’s transphobic comments, and actively supports the community.

Redmayne also asserted that he has many trans friends and acknowledged that the community is “having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis.”

But despite condemning her transphobic remarks, the Fantastic Beasts actor claimed the “vitriol” Rowling has been receiving is “absolutely disgusting.”

The actor even penned a personal letter to Rowling, presumably offering support following the criticism she’s received online.

Although he disagrees with the hate directed at Rowling following her repeated transphobic tweets and comments, Redmayne asserted that transphobia itself is “equally disgusting” to the hate directed at the author.

“Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

Redmayne has been criticised for his comments online after the Daily Mail story was published. However, this isn’t even the first time he has publicly disagreed with Rowling’s transphobic comments.

Although he asserted that the response to Rowling’s comments is “disgusting”, Redmayne has actually been pretty vocal about condemning her transphobia on numerous occasions.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” Redmayne told Variety earlier this year. “This is an ongoing process.”

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” he continued.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Redmayne, a cisgender man who played a transgender woman in The Danish Girl in 2015, is far from perfect when it comes to being an ally to the trans community. But it’s important to understand the full story when it comes to comments like this.

Despite being slammed online, the interview clearly states that Eddie Redmayne does *not* support Rowling’s stance on the trans community, he simply doesn’t agree with the response to her comments.

Many of us may believe that the criticism of Rowling is fair and just, and that’s totally okay. It’s just worth noting that when it comes to the bigger issue (transphobia), Eddie Redmayne actually seems to at least be trying to be on the right side of history.