So remember how earlier this year Friends fans were treated to a reunion where the cast got together to spin yarns about the good old days? Well apparently a similar reunion is ~secretly~ in the works for the Harry Potter film franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first flick!

According to reports, a bunch of actors in the magical franchise have been approached to take part in the reunion, including the three leads, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

“The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first,” a sneaky source told The Sun.

“It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite.

“Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom.”

They added that those who took part in the franchise have “fond memories” of their time on set, leaving organisers “hopeful it will happen.”

The publication added that the reunion is supposedly set to be filmed at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London later this month.

Apparently the major success and critical acclaim of the Friends reunion is what inspired the idea.

Earlier this year, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc reunited on-screen for the first time since the show ended in 2004.

The reunion saw the gang discuss mems and share spicy revelations, including the IRL Ross and Rachel revealing that they were both crushing hard on each other.

I’m sure a Harry Potter reunion would bring about some sweet BTS tea of its own!

While I have ya, Pottheads, there’s some more fun news about the franchise that you oughta know (much like how the Hogwarts staff oughta know there’s a troll in the dungeon): Chris Columbus, the bloke who directed the first-ever Harry Potter flick, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, has expressed interest in directing a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie.

In a recent interview with Variety, the director said spinning the play into a film is a “small fantasy” of his.

“I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine,” he said.

Well it’s a BIG fantasy of ours, Chris. Cast whatever bloody spell ya need to make it happen! That and the reunion! Fun times all around.