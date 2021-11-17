Wand-wielding winches, I have splendid news to share with you: J.K. Rowling will not be appearing at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion, which gets an Accio ‘fuck yeah’ from us.

In case you missed it, HBO Max is getting the band back together for a reunion special they like to call Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The reunion will star our favourite three wizards Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), as well as 16 other magical pals that we’ve come to know over the last 20 years.

Notably absent from the mix is the historically transphobic muggle at the head of this entire franchise, the author of Harry Potter herself, J.K. Terfling.

This is truly joyous news because after all the shit she’s spewed from her bubbling cauldron, it’s about time that she kindly puts the lid on. No more air time for you, Miss Rowling, we have heard enough.

The reunion special will air on HBO Max on New Year’s Day 2022, followed by a drop on Cartoon Network sometime in Autumn.

According to the teaser, the special will feature appearances from the following actors and notable folks:

Chris Columbus (director and producer of first few films), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James & Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

Interesting to note that despite Rowling’s absence we have Ralph Fiennes and Robbie Coltrane making appearances, regardless of the fact that they’ve both come out in defence of Rowling’s fuckery.

Here’s Fiennes saying he can’t understand the “vitriol” pointed at Rowling, and here’s Coltrane saying that the Twitter generation was getting riled up over nothing, and that “I don’t think what she said was offensive really.” Mayhaps they too should just keep their robes at home? Probs for the best.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said executive producer Casey Patterson.

Keen to see the dynamic trio reunite on my screen, and similarly pay attention to the empty chair that will not be filled by any opinionated authors.