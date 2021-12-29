At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Bad news sorcerers (?), it turns out the now-disgraced author of persistently beloved children’s books J.K. Rowling will make an appearance in the 20-year Harry Potter reunion. Sorta.

It looks like archival interviews of the prominent TERF may be used in the show, despite reports the world’s loudest transphobe would be excluded from the special.

I’m not a Harry Potter fan (a muggle?) but I’m reliably told that Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a big deal for all you wizlets (surely?) out there, because it will feature a whole range of beloved actors who haven’t shown their whole arse online (metaphorically).

For all who would like and think it’s fair that JK Rowling participate in this reunion: prejudiced people don’t deserve respect from anyone. — Ana-conda (@LordDFraldaRosa) December 21, 2021

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) will all be there and as far as I know, they haven’t spread misinformation about and incited hatred towards one of the most marginalised groups in society today. Magic!

However, for some witches even putting Rowling in the show could spoil the brew. The footage seen by UK publication Independent apparently shows her speaking in a 2019 interview, where she discusses difficulties finding an actor to play Potter.

To me it feels like a bit of a cop-out technicality, but it’s gotta sting to know that no-one wants you at a big celebration for the wildly popular thing you created.

The reunion is expected to feature Chris Columbus (director and producer of first few films), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James & Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell) and will be avaible to view on BINGE and Foxtel in the new year.

Hopefully TERF Prime’s reappearance hasn’t spoiled the magic for you.