In news that really isn’t that surprising anymore, Harry Potter author J.K Rowling is evolving from transphobic tweets to a full-blown transphobic novel, apparently.

If you woke up this morning thinking J.K had died, you’re not alone because the hashtag #RIPJKRowling is trending on Twitter, but it’s actually just to mourn what was left of her career after she announced her latest, allegedly transphobic book.

The new book, entitled Trouble Blood, will be written under the pen name Robert Galbraith, and is the sequel to the Cormoran Strike novel series.

Troubled Blood tells the story of a cis male serial killer who dresses like a woman to murder victims. As you’d expect, she received a huge amount of backlash for the new novel, on account of the fact that she’s consistently made headlines for her reportedly transphobic comments in recent months.

An initial review of the novel from the Telegraph calls it “book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress”.

“One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of [the] book,” reviewer Jake Kerridge wrote.

But despite writing under a pen name, Rowling was absolutely roasted online, with former fans of the author calling it yet another example of her alleged transphobia.

The #RIPJKRowling hashtag went so viral that Twitter actually had to intervene and remind users that “no, JK Rowling is not dead.”

But although Rowling is still alive and well, it appears her career is not because people truly did not hold back on Twitter.

Some even went so far to claim that our unproblematic queen Hermione Granger wrote the whole series. Honestly, I believe it.

