CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses transphobia and suicide.

J.K. Rowling has publicly hit out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson who she won’t “forgive” for the crime of not… not inciting hatred against trans women. Someone stop this mandrake’s shrieking, please.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have both aligned themselves with young trans people in the years since Rowling was first outed as a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminists, or more accurately, women who abuse “women’s rights” to justify hateful rhetoric against trans women), and it looks like this has not gone unnoticed by She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Rowling has been feeling particularly emboldened in her Twitter tirades recently (not that this is saying much given the previous vitriol she has spewed) after a review into gender identity services led the British government to ban children from being prescribed puberty blockers.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, who all starred in Harry Potter together, have distance themselves from J.K. Rowling since she aired her problematic views. Image: Getty.

After this decision, Rowling crowed victory on Twitter — and a fellow right-wing conservative tweeted to her that he is “just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology… safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

Rowling then assured him that Watson and Radcliffe were actually “not safe” from her ire and that they can “save their apologies”.

“Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces,” she said.

It looks like Helena Bonham Carter is not alone in holding a grudge against Radcliffe and Watson just because they *checks notes* respect trans people’s dignity and right to live peacefully.

Of course, J.K. Rowling can claim her particular brand of transphobia as some holier-than-thou protectiveness for the vulnerable all she likes, but that doesn’t change the fact that she has used her platform to doxx, dehumanise and denigrate one of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups in the world.

According to data released by Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide, 321 trans and gender diverse people were reported as murdered in 2023 (note that most murders of trans people go unreported so the number of trans people killed is sadly most likely higher).

Of this number, 94 per cent of the victims were trans women or trans feminine people, and 77 per cent of them were young people aged 17-25.

16-year-old British teenage girl Brianna Ghey, who was lured to a park and fatally stabbed because she was trans last year, was included in the report.

The same year Ghey was killed, 16-year-old non-binary American teen Nex Benedict died by suicide after they were attacked by classmates in the bathroom of their high school.

Encouraging a culture way by whipping up a frenzy of fear and hatred of trans people does not “protect” children, especially queer children. If anything, it normalises their dehumanisation, and therefore the violence perpetrated against them.

Daniel Radcliffe, for his part, has partnered with trans youth suicide prevention organisation The Trevor Project and worked hard to give young trans people a voice and a platform.

Emma Watson has been outspoken in social media and in her activism about the fact that she believes trans people “deserve to live their lives without constantly being questioning or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

I think it’s pretty clear who actually uses their platforms to protect vulnerable groups — and who should be begging for forgiveness.

Image: Getty.