Daniel Radcliffe Has Revealed Whether Or Not He’s Keen To Apparate Onto The Harry Potter Reboot

The HBO Harry Potter reboot is underway, though details around the cast are still sparse AF — leading to calls for the OG Harry Potter cast to have cameos, or even full-blown roles, in the new iteration.

All the hullaballoo has led to plenty of rumours and speculation, despite HBO’s insistence that the series will start fresh with a new cast.

“[Harry Potter will be a] decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for,” the streaming giant said in a statement.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.”

So, let’s clear up who is (and isn’t) down to clown in the reboot.

Will Daniel be cast in the Harry Potter reboot?

King of my heart and the best thing to come out of J.K. Rowling‘s fuckery Daniel Radcliffe has broken his silence on the Harry Potter TV show reboot and revealed whether or not he’s keen for a cameo.

Radcliffe, who has vocally opposed J.K. Rowling’s rampant transphobia and dedicated the last few years to advocating for queer youth, gave a resounding “no” when asked if he would appear in the new iteration of the iconic series.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he told ComicBook.com.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Honestly, what a king. As much as I love the OG Harry Potter series, Rowling’s involvement in the new one has put a sour taste in my mouth, and probably his, too.

Tom Felton is down to play Lucius Malfoy

Tom Felton has been milking his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter since day one, so it probably comes as no surprise that he’s been talking about playing Lucius Malfoy in future reboots of the franchise since 2019.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, four years before HBO announced its new TV show, Felton said he would be down to play the father of his iconic character.

“I don’t think Jo [Rowling] would want her films, her books rather and her films, to be remade anytime soon, but I’m sure in 20 years when they’ve got 4D, scratch-and-sniff cinemas, or whatever, then they’ll want to do it all over again,” he said.

“My hope is that when they do it I’ll be old enough to play Lucius. Give it another 15 years and I’ll come back and play Lucius. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Look, it’s obvs not been 15 years since that interview, but Felton has been actively part of the Harry Potter fandom since the movies ended and publicly backed J.K. Rowling so I wouldn’t be surprised if he tried to get a cameo or role in the new series.

So far, no other stars have confirmed or denied whether they’ll be cast in the Harry Potter reboot, but honestly, I agree with Dan: everyone should just move on and let the new talent have this.

We can probably assume Emma Watson, who played Hermione, is also not interested, given she also spoke out against Rowling’s transphobia — as did our dear Ron Weasley/Rupert Grint.

Good on them — genuinely the perfect golden trio of heroes taking a stand against bigotry. Life imitates art.

Image: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic