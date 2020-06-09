‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe has responded to J.K. Rowling‘s latest anti-trans diatribe with a beautiful message of support and love for trans and non-binary people. You absolutely love to see it.

Radcliffe has worked with The Trevor Project – a US-based non-profit providing crisis support and suicide prevention to LGBTQ people under 25 years old – since at least 2009, when he made a “major” donation, according to the org.

It was his long involvement with the organisation that “compelled him to say something in this moment”, he said in a statement on The Trevor Project’s website.

“I realise that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now,” Radcliffe said.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honoured to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Radcliffe cited stats from The Trevor Project, which says 78% of transgender and non-binary youth report being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm,” he added.

Radcliffe – who is obviously most famous for playing boy wizard Harry Potter in all eight films – also apologised to any Potter fans who felt hurt by Rowling’s comments.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” he said.

“I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, non-binary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.”

Rowling, of course, has yet again exposed her disdain for trans people, and trans women in particular. This is nothing knew for her; she has aligned herself with TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) in the UK for years.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” the author tweeted on the weekend.

“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Just take your billions and stop ruining everyone’s childhood fave, Jo.