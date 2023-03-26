The (33-year-old) boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe, has just announced that he and partner Erin Darke are expecting their first child. Cue a shit joke hypothesising which Hogwarts house the kid will be sorted into.

A representative for the actor confirmed to People that Darke was pregnant with the couple’s first baby.

The pair are reportedly very happy in love and have been dating for a decade after first meeting on the set of the 2013 flick Kill Your Darlings.

That’s gotta be like, a century in Hollywood years?

Funnily enough, in the film, Radcliffe and Darke had to perform a sex scene with one another.

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” Radcliffe said in an interview with People in 2019.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”

One hell of a story INDEED.

Radcliffe has previously stated that he doesn’t want his own kids to have the child star life he once lived.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets,” he said per Newsweek, adding that he “wouldn’t want fame” for them.

Ahh yes. A classic “pull the ladder up behind you” manoeuvre there from Danny boy.

Next thing you know he’ll be enforcing Shaquille O’Neal-levels of strictness to access his Gringotts vault.

For context, basketball legend Shaq has stated that his children must earn two college degrees before he’ll let them anywhere near his $400 million fortune.

Jokes aside though, we do love ourselves some Daniel Radcliffe.

Most recently, he starred in the Weird Al Yankovic biopic Weird where he was… majorly ripped?

Dedication to the craft, I guess…

He has also been a staunch supporter of the trans community in the face of ongoing cookery from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

What a good boy (who lived)!